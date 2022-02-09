Victor Osimhen, an Arsenal transfer target, claims Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is the toughest defender he’s ever faced.

The Gunners are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after ripping up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week contract and allowing him to join Barcelona for free.

The contracts of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, Mikel Arteta is said to be targeting Napoli’s Nigerian star.

The 23-year-old was interviewed by Repubblica newspaper this week, giving Gooners an opportunity to learn more about him.

Osimhen revealed that his hero is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who is currently playing with a protective mask after injuring his cheekbone.

But it was the man he named as his toughest opponent to date – especially in North London – who raised the most eyebrows.

“Romero, who is currently at Tottenham,” he responded.

Every time we faced each other, he was always faster than me.

“The other one is Kalidou Koulibaly, who has never allowed me to score in practice.”

I supported Senegal after Nigeria was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Romero, 23, joined Spurs on loan from Atalanta last summer with a £47 million buyout clause.

Sadly for the defender, he was forced to miss the festive period due to injury, but he has recently returned to Antonio Conte’s side.

