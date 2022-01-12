Victoria Cipriani, Danny Cipriani’s wife, claims that her husband is not the England rugby player accused of rape.

Victoria Cipriani, Danny Cipriani’s wife, claims her husband is not the England rugby player who was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Following reports of a player’s arrest, Victoria Cipriani condemns the media’s ‘completely unwarranted and wholly unacceptable’ focus.

Danny Cipriani’s wife has denied that her husband is the rugby player accused of rape.

According to the Daily Mail, a rugby player, believed to be a former international, was arrested on Sunday after a report of an attack the day before.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested alongside a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offense, according to the newspaper.

Victoria Cipriani, 41, said several journalists showed up outside her home on Wednesday morning, mistaking them for the couple in question.

She wrote on social media, “I presume they’re making that wild guess because I’m the same age as the woman in the stories about that case.”

“This is completely unjustified and unacceptably harsh.

Danny and I have not been arrested, and we have nothing to do with the case that has been reported.”

Danny Cipriani’s verified account retweeted the message.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a sexual assault on a female on Thorpeness Square in Manchester,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to The Guardian on Wednesday morning.

“A sexual assault was reported on a woman in her late teens.

Specialist officers are assisting her at the moment.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for rape, while a 41-year-old woman was arrested for administering a substance with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

“Both have since been released on bail while investigations continue, and detectives are following up on a number of leads.”

I reached out to the Rugby Football Union, but they declined to comment on police matters.

