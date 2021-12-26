Vieira, the Crystal Palace manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vieira is in self-exile and will miss Tottenham’s Boxing Day match.

Crystal Palace announced on Sunday that manager Patrick Vieira had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 45-year-old Frenchman is self-isolating and will not play against Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

“For today’s match, assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputize for Vieira,” the club announced on Twitter.

Coronavirus infections in the UK have reached all-time highs in recent weeks due to the spread of the omicron variant.

This month has seen an increase in cases in the Premier League as well.

According to the league's most recent update this week, 90 new positive cases among players and staff were confirmed

after 42 infections in the previous seven days.

