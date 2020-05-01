Vikings’ first classic, Justin Jefferson, is committed to having the teams pay for the transfer

With number 22 in the 2020 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings voted for LSU-wide recipient Justin Jefferson. The 21-year-old thinks he should have been chosen much earlier.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, Jefferson took part in the old tradition of committing to making every team that passed it on regret their decision. Especially the teams that chose a broad recipient who wasn’t him.

From CBS Sports Radio:

“Every single person who chose a recipient instead of me will pay,” said Jefferson. “I’ll show them that I’m the better recipient than the choice they had. … I’m definitely looking forward to going to Minnesota and [compete] to the [a] Super Bowl. “

The four wide-angle receivers in the draft before Jefferson landed in the following locations:

Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III ranked 12th overall in the Las Vegas Raiders

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy ranked 15th overall in the Denver Broncos

Oklahomas CeeDee Lamb to the Dallas Cowboys in 17th place overall

Jalen Reagor from the TCU to the Philadelphia Eagles in 21st place overall

Unfortunately, the Cowboys are the only team on this list that Jefferson will compete against this season.

For what it’s worth, Yahoo Sports NFL design expert Eric Edholm had all four wide-angle receivers ahead of Jefferson – 27th overall – in his design for potential customers.

This is very different from Jefferson’s own rankings:

“I mean, yes,” said Jefferson on the Zach Yellow Show. “I felt like the best recipient in this design class and as the fifth recipient from the board it was a shock. But even with Minnesota on my shoulder next season, I’m definitely looking forward to showing the world what I have. “

Jefferson just has to prove it.

Even as recipient number 5, Jefferson was still considered a good choice for the Vikings, who were clearly looking for a replacement for Stefon Diggs in the design. After getting 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last LSU’s dream season last year, Jefferson should fit in well with Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson is not lacking in self-confidence. (Photo by Michael Hickey / Getty Images) More

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 47 “>More from Yahoo Sports: