Viktor Saneyev, a former Olympic champion, died at the age of 76.

In 1968, 1972, and 1976, Saneyev won the Olympic triple jump three times.

Viktor Saneyev, a multi-time Olympic triple jump champion, died on Monday in Sydney, Australia.

“World Athletics is deeply saddened to learn of the death at the age of 76 of three-time Olympic triple jump champion and former world record holder Viktor Saneyev,” the international governing body of athletics said in a statement.

Saneyev was born in the Georgian city of Tbilisi in the month of October.

In Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972, and Montreal 1976, for the Soviet Union, he won three Olympic gold medals in a row.

He won a silver medal in the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

In 1969 and 1974, he also won European championships in the triple jump.

Saneyev retired after the 1980 Olympics and went to work for Dynamo Tbilisi in Georgia.

Saneyev and his family moved to Australia following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.