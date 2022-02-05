Villanova’s Collin Gillespie is out with an injury, according to Jay Wright.

Villanova’s Collin Gillespie is still out with an injury, according to Jay Wright.

Villanova defeated Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, but star guard Collin Gillespie had to leave the game due to an injury.

Due to an ankle injury, Gillespie, who had 19 points this afternoon, had to be helped off the court.

Later in the game, he came back to the bench.

Head coach Jay Wright provided an update on Gillespie after the Wildcats’ win over the Huskies.

Gillespie’s right ankle, Wright told reporters, requires X-rays.

Jay Wright Offers Injury Update On Villanova Star Collin Gillespie

