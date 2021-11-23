Villarreal vs. Manchester United (FREE): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for the crucial Champions League match.

Man United’s post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era begins with a difficult Champions League match at Villarreal.

After a 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, Solskjaer was fired by the club.

Michael Carrick has been named interim manager while United search for a permanent manager.

And Carrick’s first task is to ensure that the Red Devils make a giant leap toward qualifying for Europe’s elite competition’s last-16.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 90th-minute winner at Old Trafford the last time the two sides met.

The Spaniards, led by Unai Emery, won the Europa League final on penalties in May.

Man United are still without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane, while Diogo Dalot could fill in for Luke Shaw, who is injured.

Edinson Cavani is still out with tendon problems, but Donny van de Beek, who scored against Watford last weekend, could start.

Due to a hamstring injury, Gerard Moreno will miss the match for the hosts.

Arnaut Danjuma, who wreaked havoc on United in the first game, is racing against the clock to make the sequel.

