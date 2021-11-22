Villarreal vs Manchester United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, and highlights for the Champions League

For the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in a crucial game in Spain, Michael Carrick will lead the team.

Manchester United may find solace in the setting and the weather, which was suitably wet on the eve of their visit to Villarreal, a rather grey industrial outpost north of Valencia that resembles Manchester’s perimeter mill towns.

Following the anomie of the previous 72 hours, United will take any performance that prevents further unraveling and serves as a pretext for a shift in the conversation.

The amount of nonsense coming out of Old Trafford in the aftermath of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure has been excruciating, and it hardly inspires confidence when taken at face value.

After the horror of Vicarage Road, Caretaker Michael Carrick’s linking of his coaching beliefs to Solskjaer’s was exactly what the fans and players needed to hear.

Harry Maguire, the captain, was all over the place in his attempts to nail down a key point that would allow us to deduce what to expect from a game that United can’t afford to lose.

For weeks, Maguire has appeared stunned, at least in the United context.

Maguire has been at the center of a vicious spiral that no one has been able to control since the defeat to Leicester five weeks ago, for which he was rushed back from injury.

The 5-0 loss to Liverpool at home was so humiliating for Solskjaer that it became the tipping point.

The only people who didn’t notice it were those in the United hierarchy, who seemed to be stuck in some strange loyalty culture.

Surprisingly, the group of former United players who feed the news agenda from various broadcast positions were caught in the same trap, unable to speak the truth for fear of breaking a club code that never existed anywhere except in their heads.

There’s nothing in the book of friendship that says you can’t speak openly about a friend, especially when the person in question is failing so publicly.

Not propping up, but putting Solskjaer out of his misery.

United could have had a proven master of instead of a tearful farewell speech in which the fallen coach blubbed regret for a failure to stop the rot.

