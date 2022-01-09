Vince McMahon’s £32 million mansion features nine bathrooms, a pool, a gym, and his £160,000 Bentley.

Wrestling promoter VINCE MCMAHON is used to bringing sports entertainment to the homes of wrestling fans every week, but his own home isn’t too shabby either.

The 76-year-old rose to prominence during the Attitude Era, when he went from ringside announcer to evil billionaire boss on screen.

Along with his daughter Stephanie and her husband Triple H, as well as his son Shane, he purchased his late father’s business and transformed it into his own vision, purchasing a slew of promotions across America to turn the then-named WWF into a global phenomenon.

McMahon went from declaring bankruptcy in 1976 to becoming a true billionaire in the 1990s, with a limo, private jet, yacht, and a £160,000 Bentley.

His Hurlingham Drive mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, for (dollar)25 million, was one of his most valuable possessions.

The property, known as Conyers Farm, is located on the outskirts of the city.

In addition, the area is home to a number of other celebrities.

The three-story mansion of McMahon includes nine bathrooms, a gym, and a guest room.

The house is surrounded by tall trees and plenty of open space.

The front yard is flanked by more trees and has two large white gates and a long driveway leading to the house.

Vinnie Mac and his family are greeted by a fountain as soon as they enter the yard, which leads to the massive garage that is adjacent to the front yard.

A back door from Vince and Linda’s house leads to not one, but two large gardens on either side of a corridor, one of which includes a swimming pool.

The home also has a large conservatory, which adds value to the 10-acre property.

The property’s value has undoubtedly increased since then, but it was valued at around (dollar)40 million in 2006.