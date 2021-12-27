Vincent van der Voort has been ruled out of the World Darts Championships after testing positive for coronavirus. James Wade has been given a bye.

Vincent van der Voort has been ruled out of the World Darts Championships after testing positive for coronavirus, while James Wade has been given a bye.

After testing positive, COVID’s first active player, Vincent van der Voort, was eliminated from the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship.

The tall Dutchman was scheduled to face James Wade in the championship’s third round in the second session after Christmas.

However, after contracting the killer bug, the No. 1 detective was forced to flee the city.

Wade will receive a bye into the fourth round after being ruled out as the 29th seed.

Van der Voort, 46, will receive £25,000 in prize money but must self-isolate for a period of time in accordance with UK government regulations.

The PDC announced that “Vincent van der Voort has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match against James Wade.”

“Wade will be given a bye to the last 16, and the session will continue on Monday evening with two matches.”

Van der Voort spent Christmas Day with his manager at his home in the Netherlands.

3 Michael van Gerwen, and Dirk van Duijvenbode, who beat Ross Smith 4-3 in the third round after coming from behind.

Van Gerwen, a three-time world darts champion, will take on Chris Dobey tomorrow morning and must first pass a negative later flow test.

Reserves may be able to fill in for the first and second rounds, but anyone who tests positive after that will be eliminated and will miss out on the chance to win the £500,000 prize on January 3.

Darts officials were already on high alert for a possible outbreak when Raymond van Barneveld announced on Christmas Eve that he had tested positive for Covid.

Last Thursday night, after losing in the second round to Rob Cross, Holland’s five-time darts world champion posted on social media that he was feeling unwell and suffering from “shortness of breath and fever.”

