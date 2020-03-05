Virgil van Dijk dismisses claims Liverpool’s season will be a disappointment

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool’s season will still be a major success, even if they only win the Premier League.

The Reds have lost three times in their past four matches, crashed out of the FA Cup at Chelsea on Tuesday night and must overcome a deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Their recent poor form has led to many questioning if Liverpool’s season will finish as a disappointment, despite their enormous 22-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Van Dijk, who has been ever present in the Premier League and Champions League for the Reds this season, insists that winning the league is no small achievement and Liverpool’s campaign should still be hailed as a triumph.

‘Just end up with the Premier League? Yeah? Just? It’s just a small thing is it? We also won the Super Cup and the Club World Cup,’ Van Dijk said after Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

‘In life, there are people that are not always satisfied. They are always looking for negative things in life.

‘That’s just the reality. Either you’re going to think about these things and go on with it and go on with that negative spirit, or you just focus on the good things, and I’m definitely focusing on the good things. We are in a very good situation.

‘Close to what we all hope to achieve. Let’s just go for it, enjoy it. Tonight (loss at Chelsea) is a big blow but we were playing against a very good side. Let’s focus on ‘just’ the Premier League, because it’s very small, huh?’

After losing their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season at Watford last weekend, Liverpool turned in another abject display at Stamford Bridge.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored the goals for the Blues and Jurgen Klopp was forced to defend his team selection after naming youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, as well as a number of fringe players in his team.

‘We made seven changes because we knew it would be intense. We made the changes because there would be a lot of sprints because of how Chelsea play in midfield,’ he said.

‘It was clear we needed acceleration. It’s a learning process for the young players and you can’t do that in the living room at home.

‘Losing 2-0 is not good. But it’s easy to explain. We made two massive mistakes around the goals.’

Liverpool continue their march to the Premier League title with a home game against Bournemouth on Saturday.