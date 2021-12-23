Virgil Van Dijk is the only Liverpool player to make Roy Keane’s 1999 treble-winning team.

Virgil van Dijk, according to ROY KEANE, is the only current Liverpool player who could break into Manchester United’s treble-winning side.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s team won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99, and the former midfielder, 49, was a key member of that squad.

Despite Liverpool’s status as one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League, he believes Van Dijk is the only player who can help them improve.

On Monday Night Football, Keane and Jamie Carragher selected their combined XIs, and while they had some disagreements, they did agree on Van Dijk replacing Ronny Johnsen.

“I don’t think it’s a big decision,” Carragher said of putting Van Dijk alongside [Jaap] Stam.

But who is the more talented of the two?”

“I’m a big Van Dijk fan,” Keane agreed.

The guy is a machine, but Jaap was also a machine, and Jaap was incredible.

“Van Dijk has a slight edge on the ball.

You can’t imagine the two of them allowing too many goals together.”

Both former Manchester United players chose Peter Schmeichel in goal, alongside Jaap Stam, Denis Irwin, David Beckham, Keane himself despite being a’very average player,’ Paul Scholes, and Dwight Yorke.

In addition, the pair chose Liverpool’s colossus Van Dijk to partner Stam in the defensive midfield.

However, they struggled to agree at right-back and in attack.

Carragher, meanwhile, decided to bring in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to form a deadly front three, with former teammate Ryan Giggs on the left and Andy Cole up top alongside Yorke.

“Giggs isn’t getting in my team,” Carragher told Keane.

“Do you know how many goals he scored in the 1999 season, based on your judgment?”

“Mane is the best left-sided winger in the world in my opinion.”

Giggs was one of the best, but I don’t think he was the best at any point.”

In the treble-winning season, Giggs scored three league goals, and Keane refused to leave the Welshman out.

“Giggs did it year after year, year after year,” he continued.

Tell me another player on this planet who could have done what Giggsy did against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

“Being a consistent player is crucial to me.”

I’m a Giggsy fan, but I’m not familiar with Mane.”

Gary Neville was eventually chosen at full-back by Keane – not just because he gets him Salford tickets – while Carragher snubbed his Sky Sports colleague in favor of Liverpool sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I’d bring Van…,” said the ex-United player.

