Virginia Madden is the wife of John Madden.

On December 28, 2021, at the age of 85, NFL legend Jon Madden passed away.

His wife Virginia, their two children, and five grandchildren survive him.

John was married to Virginia Fields for 62 years at the time of his death.

The couple married for the first time on December 26, 1959, in a ceremony held at the St Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria.

They first met, according to reports, in a bar in Pismo Beach, California.

Although little is known about Virginia’s career, it is assumed that she was in charge of looking after the family’s antiques.

The three-time All-America linebacker Ted Hendricks gave Madden a highway YIELD sign when he retired, according to reports.

Joseph and Michael, the couple’s two children, were born and raised in Pleasanton, California.

Michael reportedly went to Harvard and was a member of the football team while Joseph attended Brown University.

Jesse Madden, one of Madden’s grandsons, was the starting quarterback for his high school team and has drawn interest from a number of NCAA programs.

In September, Jesse made his collegiate debut against Northern Illinois for the University of Michigan.

Since her husband’s death, Virginia has made no public statements.

Following the sad news, several big names paid tribute to the Hall of Fame Football Coach.

“A very dear friend,” said Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It was a brighter day when he entered the room.”

You listened and learned when he spoke.

Everyone in the room laughed when he laughed.

And you always wanted more when he got back on the bus to leave.”

Nobody loved the game more than Madden, according to Jones.

“I’ve always thought of John when I think of a sports figure who is worthy of the term ‘larger than life.’

And I will continue to do so.”

“He’s always been so good to me,” Tom Brady wrote.

“A legend in our sport has passed away.”

Mike Tomlin, the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, referred to Madden as a “true football man.”

Coach, may you rest in peace.”

EA Sports, the developer and publisher of many sports games, including Madden NFL, issued a statement following Madden’s death.

“We’ve lost a true hero today.”

For more than 50 years, John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football.

A tweet read, “His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it.”

“A humble champion, a ready teacher, and a lifelong coach.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with…

