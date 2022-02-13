Visca leads Trabzonspor to a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor, who finished second in the league.

Trabzonspor’s Bosnian winger has scored four goals in his last three games.

In a week 25 match, Trabzonspor defeated Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 2-1.

With two goals in the 13th and 67th minutes at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon, Edin Visca led his team to a crucial victory.

The Bosnian winger scored his third and fourth goals for Trabzonspor in the last three games.

Visca joined Trabzonspor from Istanbul’s Basaksehir just a month ago, making him a newcomer to the Black Sea team.

Albanian attacker Sokol Cikalleshi scored the game’s only goal in the 83rd minute for Konyaspor.

Trabzonspor leads the Super Lig standings by 12 points over second-placed Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, with 60 points to Konyaspor’s 48.

Sunday’s results are as follows:

Demir Grup Sivasspor defeated Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor by a score of 2-1.

Fatih Karagumruk of Fraport TAV Antalyaspor-VavaCars: 3-0

Kasimpasa drew 2-2 with Alanyaspor’s Aytemiz.

