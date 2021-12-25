Visitors Medipol Basaksehir held Trabzonspor to a 0-0 draw.

Visitors Medipol Basaksehir held leaders Trabzonspor to a goalless draw.

Trabzonspor score 46 points in the first half of the Super Lig.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Trabzonspor drew 0-0 with Medipol Basaksehir in an exciting Saturday match to finish the first half of the Spor Toto Super Lig with 46 points.

Dorukhan Tokoz of Trabzonspor’s home team hit the crossbar in the 20th minute with a long-range effort.

Andreas Cornelius, a Danish forward for Trabzonspor, chipped the ball over Basaksehir goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer in the 31st minute at Medical Park Stadium, but it went out after he hit the crossbar.

Basaksehir’s Bosnian winger Edin Visca took a freekick four minutes later, but Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir parried it.

Visca delivered a corner kick to Stefano Okaka in the 89th minute.

Cakir saved a header from an Italian forward that struck a Trabzonspor player.

Trabzonspor forward Fode Koita’s shot in the Basaksehir area went wide in the 91st minute of the match.

The game ended in a stalemate.

Basaksehir is in third place with 33 points, 13 points behind the leaders.

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, now in second place with 36 points, will face Besiktas at home on Monday as the Super Lig reaches its halfway point.