Vissel Kobe ‘plot move for Chelsea’s Pedro’ as winger has slipped down pecking order

Vissel Kobe are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea’s Pedro as the winger has slipped down the pecking order under manager Frank Lampard.

The 32-year-old did play the full 90 minutes of the Blues’ 2-1 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday but his game time has been limited this season.

Pedro has been linked with a return to Barcelona but Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe are also interested, according to Goal.

If Pedro was to make the move to Japan he would join his former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard has made 195 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at Stamford Bridge five years ago.

However Pedro has found minutes hard to come by during the 2019-20 season with Blues boss Lampard opting for youth.

He has played just 12 times with just four starts in the Premier League.

Pedro’s contract at Chelsea expires in June and there are just a few days left until the January transfer window closes.