Visualized Congress $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, visualized

The coronavirus pandemic is not only a global health crisis but also an economic disaster. Travel was severely restricted. Thousands of restaurants, bars and other small businesses across the country are forced to close. Workers are facing mass layoffs, and there is no end in sight.

To curb the economic consequences, Congress approved two emergency packages. A third, much larger measure is being negotiated. The main sticking point seems to be a Republican proposal to help crisis-hit industries in need. Democrats want to make sure that companies use bailouts to keep workers on the payroll, rather than increasing executive pay and increasing shareholder returns. Democrats and Republicans are also arguing over how much money should go to hospitals and healthcare providers to help them deal with the crisis. Here are the things:

What happened:

February 24: The Trump administration is proposing $ 2.5 billion to combat the corona virus. The proposal includes funds from existing programs, including funds to fight the Ebola crisis in 2015. Congress rejects this as far too little.

4th of March: Congress is over $ 8.3 billion which includes:

$ 2.2 billion for Federal, state, and local health agencies to prevent, prepare and respond to the corona virus.

$ 1 billion Loan grants be made available to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture producers and non-profit organizations.

March 18: Congress passes Family First Coronavirus Response Act which is designed to cover:

Waiting for more than $ 1 billion Federal food aidB. Subsidized lunches for low-income children, food banks and meals for eligible seniors.

What’s happening now:

Congress leaders are negotiating a third stimulus package that could reach $ 2 trillion and provide relief for large industries such as airlines, small businesses that are declining and disappearing, and workers facing layoffs and loss of health insurance .

GOP Management suggestion for the next incentive:

Direct payments from up to $ 1,200 for most people and $ 2,400 for most married couples who submit with an extra $ 500 for every child.

Offers small businesses have access to private bank loans This is equivalent to four months of spending (payroll, rent, utilities, etc.) that the federal government would pay if they stayed open, maintained their workforce, and paid their bills.

Provides several hundred billion dollars of financial lifeline to industries most affected by the crisis. First suggestions called for help for Passenger airlines (up to $ 50 billion), Air freight lines (up to $ 8 billion) andother important industries“(Up to $ 150 billion) severely impacted by coronavirus government health restrictions. Supported companies could not increase the salaries of certain executives.

Offers Tax relief for companies by postponing tax payments, increasing the deductibility for interest expenses and immediate expense allowance for qualified property improvements, especially for the hotel industry.

Democratically Proposal from the Heads of State and Government:

Provides states with billions in state grants to hold elections, including expanding early voting, postal voting, and postal voting.

Financial loans to industry are subject to more conditions than Republicans to ensure that bailouts are not followed by layoffs. Prohibition on companies that receive substantial federal support by “buying back shares, rewarding managers and firing workers”.

What could happen:

Items that may be on the table that do not yet need to generate broad support:

On Democratically Page:

Democrats refuse to lend to large companies, especially companies that have bought back a lot of shares



Aid to Americans to prevent utility shutdowns.

On republican Page:

