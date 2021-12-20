Vito Mannone on the Black Cats, Arsenal, and his future: ‘The Netflix documentary about Southampton broke my heart.’

Vito Mannone on the Black Cats, Arsenal, and his future: ‘Sunderland’s Netflix documentary broke my heart.’

The former Sunderland and Arsenal goalkeeper reflects on his English career, his feud with Di Canio, and what to expect from the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Consider the scene inside the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Vito Mannone just saved two penalties in front of the goal where his idol Dida won the Champions League for Milan, sending Sunderland into their first major final in 22 years.

He enters a “mayhem” situation.

His teammates are singing his name, someone has a bottle of champagne, and billionaire owner Ellis Short joins the party in the corner.

“It’s a YouTube video, the chairman is there, the entire team is singing my name, and then Wes Brown pops the champagne and drenches everyone,” he jokes.

“It was only about 15 minutes because I was called for doping.”

I was secretly embarrassed because the entire team deserved to be heroes, but I’ll never forget it.

That night, we felt like anything could happen.”

Mannone is sitting in his Monaco apartment, looking out over the glistening Mediterranean Sea on a bright December day on the French riveria.

Monaco is now his eighth club, but it doesn’t take long for his thoughts to wander to the east coast of England and the club that “got under my skin and into my heart,” as he puts it.

We’re talking because two of Mannone’s former clubs face off in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, with Sunderland, now a League One club, looking to upset Arsenal at the Emirates.

It’s the most intriguing match in the League Cup’s last eight, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the Black Cats’ recent decline.

It is a club that should be competing at England’s top table due to its fan base, history, and heritage, but getting out of the third tier is proving difficult.

This is their third season in League One, and their third attempt at promotion.

They’re rebuilding, but Mannone can’t help but feel bad about where they’re at right now.

“Seeing where Sunderland is now breaks my heart.

When you play for a team like that, it really gets under your skin.

