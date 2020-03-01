Volleyball: LUC outclasses Chênois and advances to the semi-finals

The LUC was not there with the back of the spoon. To reach the semi-finals of the playoffs, the title holder won the act IV by making only one bite of Chênois, dominated 3-0 (25-17 25-19 25-17) in Dorigny. A flawless success that confirms that the LUC has regained all its splendor in a 3-1 winning streak. Amriswil, his next opponent, will be a much harder to maneuver rival, but nothing scares the men of Max Giaccardi.

In front of its audience – supported by supporters of the LHC and LS, unemployed because of the coronavirus – the Lausanne team had no time to doubt. “We put pressure on Chênois by imposing ourselves on Wednesday in Geneva. By pushing him to the fault in reception, we put his head under water. After, it was enough for us not to loosen our grip ”, analyzed the captain Adrien Prével, again decisive despite his broken thumb.

Last burst of pride

Led by a boiling Quentin Zeller, the Geneva team nevertheless attacked the beating drum part. But it was only a flash in the pan. Too many errors on reception (especially on 6 consecutive face-offs by passer Peer Harksen), too many smashes dangled in the sets and too random coaching led to his loss. Chênois had another burst of pride at the start of the second run (7-11) before he let go definitively, shattered by the attacks of the German Höhne and the Finn Jojeka.

“The LUC was the best team on the field, we can only congratulate it,” said Ruca, captain Chênois. And to add: “It was not this evening that we lost the series, but Wednesday at Sous-Moulin where we have overused too many occasions. Pity”.