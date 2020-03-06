Vunipola starts for Saracens despite being stood down from England duty over coronavirus fears

Mako Vunipola has been named in the Saracens starting side to face Leicester Tigers this weekend despite being stood down from England duty over coronavirus fears.

The experienced prop was due to represent England on Saturday for their Six Nations match with Wales but the RFU said he had been left out of Eddie Jones’ on ‘medical grounds’.

Vunipola had been in Tonga for the past few weeks due to a family illness and travelled back to England via Hong Kong last weekend.

He was left out of the national team due to fear he would spread the virus among the squad as the worldwide number of cases for coronavirus enhances rapidly every day.

After being dropped by England, Saracens stated that they saw no signs or symptoms of the virus and therefore allowed the 29-year-old to train.

Saracens said in a statement: ‘Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens after visiting family in Tonga which included a short stop at Hong Kong Airport.

‘Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

‘Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff.

‘The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.

‘Saracens will continue to follow the Public Health England and World Health Organisation regulations surrounding coronavirus and the medical staff will be closely monitoring Billy and Mako on a regular basis.’

Public Health England have since criticised England’s decision to drop Vunipola as a precautionary measure.

Although asymptomatic, England’s medical team felt the 24/7 camp environment of their Surrey training base required an extra safeguard and so removed him from the squad.

‘PHE current guidance on coronavirus is clear on when self-isolation is necessary,’ a PHE tweet said.

‘Earlier this week the RFU asked a player, having returned from travel overseas, to not attend the camp to avoid the risk of spread, which was not necessary as he was not displaying any symptoms. The RFU accept this and this clarification.’

England are satisfied they have made the right decision, stating they have followed the advice of their medics.

‘A player was not kept in the England camp as part of a highly precautionary approach due to the close proximity of players over a sustained period of time,’ a PHE spokesperson said.

‘The RFU followed PHE’s guidance on coronavirus and did not require the player to self-isolate as he was not displaying symptoms on his return from transit through Hong Kong.’

The outbreak of coronavirus has already had a huge effect on this years Six Nations tournament. Ireland’s clash with Italy has been postponed due to the high number of cases in Italy and England’s final match against the Italians has also been called off.