W Series reveals 2020 champion will receive 15 points towards ‘super licence’ for F1

Sports

The prospect of a woman competing in Formula One for the first time in 44 years moved a step closer on Thursday, when the W Series announced that its 2020 champion will receive 15 points towards a ‘super licence’.

Forty such points are required to take part in an F1 race, with 25 needed to drive in practice sessions. A woman has not raced in F1 since Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick – a development driver for the Williams F1 team – became the all-female series’ inaugural champion last August, but received no super licence points for her victory.

However, this year’s title-winner will earn 15 points, with the runner-up collecting 12. Drivers who finish the eight-race season – which begins in Russia at the end of May – in the top eight places in the standings will all be awarded points.

The announcement is another ringing endorsement for W Series, which a fortnight ago confirmed it will host the final two rounds of its second season on the undercards of the F1 races in the USA and Mexico in October.

W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said: ‘We’re delighted that the FIA has made the decision to award Super Licence points to W Series’ most successful drivers from the 2020 season onwards, thereby adding to the importance of W Series as a ‘feeder’ series for female drivers who aspire to race in more senior championships.

‘Now that the first eight in the W Series championship will accrue Super Licence points, W Series has become an even more important rung on the motorsport ladder for female drivers whose ambition is to race and one day beat male drivers in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, which is logically the next rung on the ladder for them, and beyond.’ 

Former F1 driver and W Series’ advisory board chairman David Coulthard added: ‘I’m delighted that W Series has been further recognised by the FIA via the allocation of Super Licence points, the holy grail in any driver’s aspiration to become a Formula 1 driver.

‘Irrespective of where our current W Series drivers may race in future, the FIA’s decision confirms my absolute belief that W Series is essential in developing female talent and giving female drivers the opportunity to develop their skills so as to become successful professional racing drivers in the future.’

