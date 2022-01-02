Wade slams critic Mardle after smashing King to reach the World Darts Championship semi-finals for the fourth time.

After smashing King to reach the fourth World Darts Championship semi-final, Wade slams critic Mardle, “I’ve won more than he did.”

WADE, who reached his fourth World Darts Championship semi-final, told Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle, “I love proving you wrong.”

The Machine barely had to shift gears in the first quarter-final on New Year’s Day, defeating Mervyn King 5-0.

The world No. 4 used his post-match presser to slam former player Mardle, who has earned £100,000 in prize money.

Mardle is the best commentator in the sport and one of the few who speaks his mind, but Wade claims that his words irritate the top players.

“I’m not going under the radar,” Wade fumed.

It’s just that some people, like Wayne Mardle, don’t believe I’m good enough – despite the fact that I’ve won more awards than he has.

“I don’t think Wayne Mardle will ever be able to compare what he’s accomplished to what I’ve accomplished.”

“He was a fantastic entertainer, and if anything, with Phil Taylor, he pushed darts to new heights.”

“However, you can’t compare Wayne Mardle to James Wade.

Certainly not in terms of accomplishments.

“Wayne, in my opinion, is quite silly at times in what he says.

At times, he annoys me.

“I respect his viewpoint and what he does.”

However, many players share my feelings about Wayne.

That’s why he’s commentating rather than participating.

“He constantly warns me not to do this or that.”

In probably two weeks, I’ve won more than Wayne has won in his entire career.

He, on the other hand, is hell-bent on being a little bit silly.”

Mardle, 48, never reached a final, losing in five world semi-finals over the course of five years, four in the PDC and one in the BDO.

“Apparently I live in more players’ heads than I thought!” said Hawaii 501 on social media.

“When James Wade loses five world semi-finals, he can say he’s ‘won’ as much as me,” he joked.

Wade is living in a state of chaos for the first time in a long time, arriving at this blue-riband event with no worries or stresses off the oche.

“This is the first year I have had no chaos, no bad things, and I have really good friends around me,” the Aldershot ace said.

“You know, I’m really lucky.”

You know, everything is fine.

I’m not claiming to be a winner or to have accomplished anything noteworthy, but I’ve been surrounded by absolute nonsense for the past seven years.

“I have a lovely son, a…

