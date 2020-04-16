Waiting for the kick-off – Wiener Zeitung Online

The federal government delivered the steep pass on Wednesday – but the Bundesliga has not yet picked up the ball: after the corona-related compulsory break, the championship business, which has been dormant since mid-March, is to be resumed, but there is no specific date yet. At least that’s the result of the Bundesliga club conference on Thursday afternoon, in which all clubs of the first and second division took part.

According to Bundesliga executive Christian Ebenbauer, too many points are still open to initiate a quick restart of the league, which will be suspended until May. The announced ordinance of the Ministry of Health on the planned small group training and the necessary hygiene measures is not yet available. “We have a medical concept, but we first have to clarify it with the Ministry of Health and Sports,” said Ebenbauer.

But the crux of the matter is the mandatory tests before each game: On the one hand, there should be enough tests (“Football must not have priority. Safety and health come first”), and on the other hand, funding must also be secured. According to Ebenbauer, around 100 euros per test and person can be expected. “We are talking about 200 people per game. It is also clear that all people involved in football are also tested for antibodies.” Roughly results in at least around 100,000 euros in additional costs per club for the remaining ten rounds in the championship and qualification rounds. The tests should be done 24 to 48 hours before the games, they are a requirement of the federal government that the ball can roll again in the Bundesliga. Clearly only in the form of ghost games and also distance rules away from the lawn. This season, a champion, the European Cup starters as well as promoted and relegated teams are to be determined in a purely athletic way – and last but not least, the impending financial disaster of the clubs is to be minimized.

“Clubs break away”

So while the men’s Bundesliga is still to be played to the end despite the Corona crisis, that of the women has finally broken off since Wednesday evening. One of the main reasons for this ÖFB decision was the high cost of PCR tests, which also swallowed up a six-figure sum for the football players and thus exceeded the budget of the Bundesliga teams. “We are glad that we finally have a decision that has emerged and will start again in 2019. That is comforting from the planning,” said Walter Weiss, the chairman of the FFC Vorderland, on Thursday in an interview with APA . The club from the Vorarlberg community of Röthis in the Feldkirch district, who has been playing in the Bundesliga since summer 2017, “needs a budget in the high five-digit range per season”. Thanks to a grant from the state of Vorarlberg, the situation for the association “is currently not a threat to their existence. However, we do not know how things will go with the sponsors and how the situation will develop in general. If the fall season cannot start according to plan because of the pandemic, then it will be critical. I don’t know if all clubs in the Bundesliga can or want to continue playing, “said Weiss. Clubs could break away “This is an absolutely realistic scenario. The longer this crisis lasts, the harder the clubs will have to struggle with it,” said ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer. At the same time, he also noted: “I know that Vice Chancellor and Minister of Sport Werner Kogler is working very intensively with his staff on bridging aids for the clubs. We urgently need this help.”

Of course, this also applies to the men’s Bundesliga. “And if we don’t manage that, we will no longer discuss how current leaders feel disadvantaged, that they cannot advance, but we will discuss how we can fill the league due to the gaps in the clubs that are breaking away can, “warned Hollerer.(may)

For mobile view

Comments