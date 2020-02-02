Wales 42-0 Italy: Wayne Pivac’s men off to dominant bonus point start

‘The end of the start’. That was Alun Wyn Jones’ verdict on a Welsh thrashing of Italy in Wayne Pivac’s first stroll on the Cardiff beat.

The former policeman hardly needed to brandish the baton to coax a performance from his men who, through a Josh Adams hat-trick, Nick Tompkins on debut and George North, scored five tries and did not concede a point to the hapless Italians.

It was the first time Wales had held a team scoreless in this Championship since 1974, and it proved the easiest of shifts for PC Pivac.

‘A lot was said about us playing at home against Italy and how it was a dream start,’ said skipper Jones. ‘I said we needed a performance and we had that in parts. Ultimately it has been the end of the start and it has been a positive one.’

The grass is green, the sky is blue, the Pope is Catholic, Italy lose and Adams scores tries.

This was always going to be the Azzurri’s 23rd consecutive defeat in the Six Nations and Pivac’s first Championship win as Welsh boss.

And if he was allowed any space whatsoever, Adams was highly likely to score. In fact, in the first half the winger took two — both thanks to super assists.

First it was the uncapped Tompkins with a sublime pass wide to set Adams up. The centre was on for 10 minutes while the other newbie, Johnny McNicholl, had his head checked after a boot to the face and during that period was brilliant.

His wide fling to Leigh Halfpenny allowed the full-back time and space to put Adams away, and the flyer sped in from the 22 to score in the left corner.

Wales were already 9-0 up before his score, thanks to three Dan Biggar penalties, so after 18 minutes and the first try, victory seemed inevitable.

Even more so after Adams’ second try. He might have finished it but the score was all about Biggar.

Near the goal-line he flicked an extraordinary pass through his legs to Adams quick-as-a-flash for the assist — probably the finest of his career that has gained less of a second-wind, more a hurricane-like boost since his move to Northampton. It was a piece of skill to sum up a new attacking era.

‘It just shows the confidence of the player,’ said Pivac.

‘Dan is a very confident guy. He knew where his winger was, the situation, and had the skill to execute it beautifully. Dan had a very good game all around. He was one of the guys leading our line-speed throughout.’

Wales had to wait until the hour for their next try when, on again at centre, Tompkins scored on debut. Justin Tipuric had dived on a loose ball, then Cory Hill, on as a replacement, broke. From the next ruck Tompkins was fed to sprint in between the posts.

Out came the double fist-pumps before the Saracen looked to the sky to salute his Welsh grandmother who has allowed him to qualify for afternoons like this.

Tompkins almost added an assist to the cameo, putting North away for the fourth try, but he’d knocked on in the build-up so the bonus point had to wait. Eventually it did come, though, North bundling in after Wales had camped on the Italian line. It was his 20th try in the tournament and 40th for Wales.

Right at the last Adams smashed in on a short line for his hat-trick — the first Welshman to score one at home in this tournament since Maurice Richards in 1969.

Pivac stopped short of saying Italy’s place at the Six Nations should be questioned. ‘I’ll let other people determine those sorts of things,’ he said. But the vultures will circle though after this latest abject show.

Ireland away will be worlds apart for Wayne and Wales next Saturday. ‘There is still plenty to work on,’ concluded Pivac. ‘We know it’s going to be a tough task and one that we’re looking forward to.’

There will be more slippery shifts for Pivac — but this win was not far short of the perfect start.