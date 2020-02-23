Wales accuse Six Nations opponents France and Ireland of scrum tricks

Wales have accused Six Nations opponents France and Ireland of scrum tricks, with Tadhg Furlong and Les Bleus’ front row in their sights.

The Welsh face an unbeaten French side in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac’s side come into the game on the back of a defeat in Dublin to the Irish – their first Six Nations loss since 2018 – and scrum coach Jonathan Humphreys was unhappy with the manner of that loss.

And the former hooker criticised the refereeing of the set-piece in the previous game.

‘We want to scrummage a certain way,’ he said.

‘The consistency of that has been good but when you’re dealing with tight-heads who are angling across scrums, it creates problems. It creates instability.

‘Someone like Furlong is going to come right across the scrum from left to right.

‘We have to make sure we’re diligent in that.

‘There’s a little inconsistency in that with us.’

Humphreys was particularly annoyed with a key scrum at the end of the Irish match where tight-head Dillon Lewis was penalised and Ireland escaped a siege late on.

‘It’s clearly obvious that Furlong hammered across the scrum,’ said Humphreys of that final set-piece.

‘It’s created instability from left to right but we’ve got to deal with that.

‘We dealt with it for most of the game but the one scrum we had to deal with that, we didn’t and that’s our fault.

‘It’s a massive learning curve.’

And looking ahead to the French game Wales’ loose-head prop Wyn Jones lined France’s front row in his cross-hairs.

‘They’ll be a big pack but probably ill-disciplined, especially at scrum time,’ Jones said.

‘We know they’ll hit and chase and cheat. That’s something we’re fully aware of and something we’ve got to combat on the day.

‘They’ll look to push early, they’ll look to mess about at scrum time. That’s something we’ve looked at.

‘We’ll look to nullify the French ill-discipline and hopefully they won’t get away with that.

‘We want to be positive, have a “no cheating” mentality.’

English referee Matthew Carley is taking charge of just his second Six Nations Test on Saturday in Cardiff, and Humphreys hopes he can cope with a fiery atmosphere.

‘Wayne will speak to him closer to the day,’ he added.

‘We’ve got lots of stats on what he’s keen on. He’s a good ref, we’re happy with the appointment.

‘But when you come in, with the stadium and the atmosphere, it’s intimidating for everyone. I’m sure he’ll be fine.’