Wales Six Nations 2022 squad: The full 36-player squad for this year’s rugby tournament.

Wales’ Six Nations 2022 squad: The full 36-man squad for this year’s rugby tournament.

Dan Biggar has been chosen as captain ahead of former captains Jonathan Davies and Ellis Jenkins, who are also in the squad.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named Dan Biggar as his captain for the upcoming Six Nations Championship, with Alun Wyn Jones set to miss the competition due to injury.

Biggar, who could earn his 100th cap for the defending champions if he plays in all five of Wales’ scheduled matches, will captain his country for the first time in the 2022 tournament, alongside former captains Jonathan Davies (who could also reach the century mark) and Ellis Jenkins.

“With the experience missing and some players out injured, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on multiple occasions and knows the rigors of it,” Pivac said of Biggar’s captaincy selection.

He has 95 Wales caps and has toured with the British and Irish Lions, so he knows what he’s talking about.

“We think Dan will do a great job because he has the respect of the other players and management.”

Adam Beard, a second-rower, has been named the tournament’s vice-captain.

Pivac has also chosen three uncapped players, with Dewi Lake (hooker) and Jac Morgan (back row) of the Ospreys and Cardiff’s James Ratti (back row) all set to make their Test debuts.

Forward motions:

Backsides:

British and Irish Lions players Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North, and Leigh Halfpenny are among those unavailable for selection alongside Alun Wyn Jones due to injury.

Due to injury, Elliott Dee, Josh Macleod, and Johnny Williams were also left out, while Owen Lane, Thomas Young, Ben Thomas, and WillGriff John were left out due to inconsistency.

The team will train on Monday before their first match against Ireland on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

“It’s fantastic news that we will continue to have crowds at Principality Stadium,” Pivac said after last week’s announcement that crowds will return to Cardiff for this year’s Championship.

“We have some of the best fans in the world, and the atmosphere they create is unrivaled.”

I’m sure the players are eager to return to the field and put on a show for them.”

Wales Six Nations 2022 squad: The full line-up of 36 players for this year’s rugby championship

Wales’ Six Nations 2022 squad Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby, 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, 38 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys, 5 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets, 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys, uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby, 1 cap)

Leon Brown (Dragons, 16 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys, 60 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby, 34 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys, 29 caps), vice-captain

Ben Carter (Dragons, 5 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby, 13 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons, 13 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons, 7 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby, 14 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys, uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons, 49 caps)

James Ratti – (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons, 34 caps) Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets, 65 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets, 8 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby, 29 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys, 29 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, 95 caps), captain

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby, 52 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears, 13 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, 93 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby, 9 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens, 16 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys, 26 caps)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, 35 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys, 48 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, 12 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets, 8 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, 74 caps)