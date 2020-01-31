Walk In The Mill to continue Grand National preparations at Chepstow on Friday 

Walk In The Mill, who is as short as 14-1 second favourite with some layers for the Grand National in April, will continue his preparation at Chepstow on Friday.

An honourable fourth to Tiger Roll in last year’s renewal at Aintree and a cosy winner of the Becher Chase at the same venue before Christmas, the Robert Walford-trained gelding will have his final racecourse appearance in the Chepstow Trade Centre Novices’ Hurdle before returning to Liverpool for another National tilt.

Walford said: ‘We have done plenty of work with him but winning over hurdles at Chepstow is not the be-all and end-all for him. The National remains very much the plan, but it will be good to get him on the racecourse for a day out.

‘If all goes well, he will have that run and will probably go away somewhere for a racecourse gallop before heading to Liverpool.’