HOUSTON (AP) – Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and UConn # 6 defeated Houston 92-40 on Saturday.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield scored 10 points and seven assists, and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American). UConn shot 56%, including 10 out of 26 with 3 hands.

The huskies forced Houston to make 20 sales, which they converted to 23 points and a 52-22 point lead in color.

Tatyana Hill had 11 points and Dymond Gladney had nine points for Houston (12-17, 5-10), who lost its sixth straight. The cougars shot 24%.

UConn prevailed 25-0 against Houston 34-7 in the first quarter. Walker had 12 points and Makurat added eight.

UConn led 55-20 at halftime, behind 17 points from Walker and 14 points from Makurat.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The huskies improved to 135-0 in the regular season and in tournament play in the USA. … UConn had 24 assists with 37 goals scored. , The Huskies have won 209 consecutive games against ranked opponents since February 2012.

Houston: The Cougars fell 0-10 in their history against UConn. Houston lost at UConn on January 11, 91-51. … Houston fell to 0-4 this season against high-ranking opponents and has lost their last 28 games against ranked opponents. Houston last defeated a high ranking opponent on December 18, 2010 when it defeated Nebraska No. 21.

NEXT

UConn welcomes South Florida on Monday to end the regular season.

Houston will travel to Tulsa on Monday to end the regular season.