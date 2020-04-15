Wan-Bissaka names toughest opponent in Man Utd training

Man Utd full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Marcus Rashford as his toughest opponent in training.

Rashford is the Red Devils’ top goalscorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions, while Wan-Bissaka has impressed – especially defensively – in his first season at Old Trafford.

And Wan-Bissaka thinks his game has improved from playing against England international Rashford in Man Utd training.

He told Man Utd’s official website: “He’s just so unpredictable. When I first joined United and came up against him in training, he was doing things that I just really didn’t expect.

“I thought he’d go a certain way and he’d go the other way, or I thought he was about to do one thing and he did another, so he’s really tricky to play against. I enjoy that though; it’s been really good for my own development to test myself against him and the other attackers we have at the club.”

When asked which player from Man Utd’s past he would most like to play alongside now, Wan-Bissaka added: “There have been a lot, but I’ll say Paul Scholes. I always enjoyed watching him, particularly his technique and his composure on the ball, but his finishing was special.

“I always used to really like watching him playing for United and he’d be great to play alongside.”

