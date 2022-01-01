Wanda Icardi astonishes fans by caressing PSG’s Mauro’s shorts in a very public moment.

WANDA NARA stunned fans by posting a photo of herself caressing her husband Mauro’s shorts on Instagram.

Wanda.swim, the stunning 35-year-old’s new clothing line, is being promoted.

Wanda hovered her hand over Mauro’s rolled-up shorts while the couple posed in a swimming pool.

“That Hand.. marks territory!! Hahaha,” one fan replied.

“Where are you touching?” inquired another.

After their public cheating row, Wanda and Mauro appear to have patched things up.

Rumours circulated on social media that Mauro had cheated on his wife, as well as cryptic messages from Wanda herself.

Icardi was forced to miss PSG’s Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig as a result of the public spat.

Wanda even claimed she felt better without her wedding ring in a series of Instagram photos.

But the couple spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve with family and friends.

“Happy Christmas,” Wanda captioned a photo of her family on Instagram.

“They’re the best present I’ve ever received.”

“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”

