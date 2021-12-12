Wanda Nara has ‘held talks with Juventus’ about her husband Mauro Icardi returning to Serie A after a loan spell with PSG.

Wanda Nara has ‘held talks with Juventus’ about her husband, Mauro Icardi, returning to Serie A on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Foot Mercato, Nara met with Juve President Andrea Agnelli to discuss the idea.

Icardi was a Serie A superstar with Sampdoria and Inter Milan, where he scored 111 goals in 188 games during a seven-year stint.

In May 2020, the Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 giants for £54 million.

He was on loan with PSG at the time, and it was suggested that he wanted to return to Italy after spending so much time away from his family in France.

Juve have long been linked with Icardi, who has been linked with a move to Turin after a lack of playing time in Paris.

Following the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona in the summer, he has fallen down the pecking order at PSG and could be allowed to leave on loan.

In 17 competitive appearances so far this season, the 28-year-old has scored three league goals.

And he could be the perfect fit for The Old Lady, who are struggling to score goals due to Alvaro Morata’s uncertain future and Paulo Dybala’s inability to agree a new contract.

Nara, 39, married Icardi in 2014 after previously marrying Maxi Lopez, 37, an ex-Barcelona forward and Icardi’s former teammate.

In October, it was reported that Icardi and Nara’s marriage was on the rocks due to allegations that he had cheated on her.