Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s wife, is stunning in the shoot, wearing £7,300 swimsuit sets.

WANDA NARA looked stunning as she debuted her new swimwear collection.

Nara, 35, is the wife of Mauro Icardi, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

She also models fashion on her Instagram account, and the Argentine recently launched a swimwear website.

Wanda has also launched Wanda Swim, a new Instagram account dedicated to the brand.

She’s also used it to show off bikinis and other costumes, as well as modeling them.

Her most recent photos revealed two new swimming sets worth £7,300.

They also went viral on Instagram, with four separate posts accumulating 1.5 million likes.

“This picture brightened my day,” one person wrote.

“Wonderful, you are very attractive,” said another.

“Wonderful, beautiful body,” said a third.

Nara has been busy recently, with one Instagram post garnering 600,000 likes in less than a day.

With Nara hovering her hand over Icardi’s shorts, she helped her promote some of her brand’s products.

