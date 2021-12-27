Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s wife, poses for a sexy shoot that has gone viral on Instagram.

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s wife, sizzles in revealing black lingerie as she poses for a sexy shoot that has gone viral on Instagram.

WANDA NARA stunned her Instagram followers when she posed for a photoshoot in a revealing black swimsuit set.

The 35-year-old, who is married to Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain, shared the sultry photo to promote her new Instagram page Wanda.Swim.

In less than a day, the post had nearly 600,000 likes.

Wanda’s new Instagram page comes months after she had a public spat with Icardi.

Rumors that Icardi had an affair with Wanda circulated on social media, along with cryptic messages from Wanda herself.

Icardi was forced to miss PSG’s Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig as a result of the public spat.

Wanda even claimed she felt better without her wedding ring in a series of Instagram photos.

However, things appear to be back on track for the couple, as Wanda posted a family photo on Instagram with the caption “Happy Christmas.”

“They’re the best present I’ve ever received.”

“Merry Christmas to you all.”

Nara is reportedly in talks with Juventus about a possible loan move for her husband.

During his time in Italy, Icardi had his best years.

