Wanyama blames Spurs chiefs, not Mourinho, for ‘tough’ exit

Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama has blamed the Tottenham hierarchy and not Jose Mourinho over his exit from the club.

The Kenya international left Spurs in the January transfer window on a free transfer to Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact after four years in north London.

Wanyama, who joined from Southampton for £11m in 2016, made 97 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring seven times.

His departure coincidentally came soon after Mourinho‘s arrival at the club with some onlookers presuming that Wanyama had been forced out by Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

But Wanyama claims that couldn’t be further from the truth with Spurs chiefs, such as chairman Daniel Levy, responsible for his exit.

Wanyama told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation: “The first thing [Mourinho] told me, he was wondering why I wasn’t playing. I have to be playing.

“The problem wasn’t with the coach if you ask me. The problem was a little bit upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance.

“I was not given the chance to come back (after injury). They tried to frustrate me. They gave me one game after four months, or three months, so it was a little bit tough.”

