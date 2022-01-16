Warren Sapp has made a frank admission about Mac Jones.

Mac Jones, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, had a strong rookie season overall, but his play has dipped in recent weeks.

Jones completed 24-of-38 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in last night’s 47-17 wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he also threw two interceptions and did not look sharp in the bitter cold at Highmark Stadium.

Last night provided an opportunity for critics who felt some people were too quick to proclaim Jones as Brady 2.0 when he was playing well earlier in the season to gloat.

On Twitter this morning, Warren Sapp, a former NFL player, appeared to be doing just that.

Sapp wrote, “I guess Mac had another one of those weeks of practices (hashtag)JustaGuy.”

