Warrington Wolves centre Anthony Gelling arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent

A Super League star has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and suspended by his club after an attack in which a woman was left with facial injuries.

Warrington Wolves centre Anthony Gelling was held by officers who were called to reports of an assault at his home in Widnes on Saturday. Gelling, a Cook Islands international who has also played for Wigan, was arrested, questioned and released on conditional bail with a police investigation ongoing.

Warrington have launched their own investigation and say they will not select Gelling until it has finished.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Super League club made no mention of any police involvement, stating only that the matter related to the player’s ‘conduct away from the club’.

A subsequent statement from Cheshire Police confirmed that they had held a 29-year-old man — understood to be Gelling — on suspicion of wounding with intent.

While neither Warrington nor the police would make further comment, sources have disclosed that the victim is female and has since left the country.

Gelling started his career in Australia with the youth set-up at Sydney Roosters but was sacked by the club after he and a team-mate defecated on tables in a hotel room. After moving to Wigan, he said of the episode: ‘It’s something you’ve got to learn from, make sure it doesn’t happen again.’

Gelling was signed by Warrington on a two-year deal in September and has played in both his side’s matches this season; a narrow defeat at Wigan and a stunning home victory over St Helens.

A Warrington spokesperson said: ‘Warrington can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club. Gelling is fully supportive of the investigation.’

Gelling’s arrest comes with the sport still reeling from Catalans Dragons’ decision to sign Israel Folau. The former Wallabies star, who was sacked by Rugby Australia after posting a homophobic message on social media, may well make his debut for the French side this weekend.

His arrival has sparked outrage across the game and beyond with rules now changed in an attempt to prevent further controversial signings.