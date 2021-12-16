Warriors defeat Pacers, with Curry missing the NBA’s all-time regular season record by two three-pointers.

Warriors beat Pacers, but Curry falls two three-pointers short of breaking the NBA’s all-time regular season record.

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in a Monday NBA game, and the 33-year-old playmaker is on the verge of breaking former teammate Ray Allen’s all-time regular season three-pointer record.

In a victory over the Pacers in Indiana, Curry scored 26 points.

More importantly, he connected on five of his 15 three-point attempts, totaling 2,972 made threes.

Curry only needs two more 3-pointers to surpass Allen’s previous high.

With 2,973 3-pointers made in 1,300 games, Allen, a former Boston Celtics and Miami Heat shooting guard, led the league.

After winning championships in 2008 and 2013, Allen, 46, retired from the NBA in 2016.

On Tuesday, Golden State will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where Curry is expected to break his own record.

Indiana led 100-95 with 1:24 left in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Curry hit a three-pointer to close the gap to two points, 98-100.

With a driving layup in the final minute, Curry tied the game at 100-100.

Following an offensive rebound, Kevon Looney hit a game-winning putback layup to give the Warriors a 102-100 victory.

The Pacers’ power forward Domantas Sabonis had a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Sabonis also led the game in scoring.

The Golden State trio of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney were a well-balanced offensive unit.

Looney had 14, while Green and Wiggins each had 15 points.

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 23 points, and Caris LeVert, who scored 19.

The Warriors, who are in first place in the Western Conference, have won 22 games while losing five.

The Indiana Pacers of the Eastern Conference are currently in 13th place in the standings with a 12-17 win-loss record.

– Thanks to Jokic’s heroics, Denver wins at home.

At Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Washington Wizards 113-107, with Serbian center Nikola Jokic falling short of a triple-double.

With 28 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists, Jokic led the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets’ point guard, Monte Morris, scored 22 points.

With 21 points, Davis Bertans, a Latvian small forward for the Wizards, led his team.

The Washington Wizards’ superstar, Bradley Beal, has accumulated a.

