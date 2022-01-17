Warriors Issue a Statement Regarding Part Owner’s Controversial Remarks

Warriors Issue a Statement Regarding Part Owner’s Suspicious Remarks

Following comments he made about the ongoing Uyghur Muslim genocide in China, Golden State Warriors minority stake owner Chamath Palihapitiya found himself in a lot of hot water this morning.

Palihapitiya said the genocide is “below my line” on All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks, and Friedberg, much to the surprise of many and the delight of his ideological opponents.

While many NBA critics are using this as an opportunity to attack Palihapitiya’s political ideology, the Warriors are separating themselves from him.

Palihapitiya does not speak for the Warriors, according to a statement shared by Marc J Spears of The Undefeated.

He was described as “a limited investor with no day-to-day operational functions” in the company.

“As a restricted investor with no day-to-day operational responsibilities with the Warriors, Mr.

Palihapitiya does not speak for our franchise, and his opinions do not reflect those of our company,” the team said.

