‘Was it cooked on the sun’s surface?’ – Leeds are set to serve an ‘ice hockey puck’ burger after a photo of matchday fare went viral.

LEEDS supporters may be finding their team’s form this season difficult to swallow.

But that pales in comparison to the fare served to supporters by the side.

With an embarrassing listing on grub comparison site Footy Scran, the Whites have scored an unenviable own-goal in the catering department.

“The best (and worst) scran you lot get down the football,” says the Twitter page, which has over 86,500 followers.

Fans all over the country post photos of their pre-match and half-time snacks on social media, with some clubs offering tasty alternatives to pies and burgers like jerk chicken and rice and pulled pork in pita bread.

Leeds, on the other hand, are even further down the stadium food chain than they are in the Premier League.

Fans have posted pictures of their vile-looking burgers three times this month to show that the Elland Road catering staff’s poor performance isn’t a one-off blip.

One fan posted a photo of a charred £4.50 burger stuffed inside a melted cheese-smeared bun that appeared to have been used as a warm-up football by the teams.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Was it cooked on the surface of the sun?” read one amusing response.

“That isn’t a burger; it’s either black pudding or an ice hockey puck,” another added.

“Looks like a sliver of tarmac,” one observer observed.

“Justified punishment for supporting Leeds,” another joked.

Meanwhile, a second Leeds burger was dry and burned, and a third dish appeared to be past its sell-by date.

However, as exclusively revealed by SunSport, the price was around £14 less than the double cheeseburger and fries sold to fans by Arsenal executives.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.