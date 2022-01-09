Wasps end Leicester Tigers’ winning streak after Ellis Genge loses his head in the Gallagher Premiership.

Wasps end Leicester Tigers’ unbeaten run as Ellis Genge loses his head in the Gallagher Premiership.

In a desperate arm-wrestle between two depleted teams, Jimmy Gopperth outshines George Ford and kicks Wasps to victory.

Tries: Montoya, Cons: Ford, Pens: Ford x 2) Wasps 16-13 Leicester Tigers (Tries: Penalty, Pens: Gopperth x 3

CBS Arena — In a desperate Premiership arm-wrestle between two depleted teams, Leicester’s unbeaten start came to an end after captain Ellis Genge received a yellow card for a loss of composure, and Jimmy Gopperth kicked Wasps to victory.

It’s the kind of result that could finally kickstart a disappointing season for Wasps, who were without 16 players.

For Leicester, head coach Steve Borthwick correctly pointed out that it wasn’t long ago that everyone was wondering why the Tigers kept losing these close games.

They are still eight points clear at the top of the Premiership table, but this defeat leaves them one win short of two club records set at the start of seasons: Leicester’s club-record 16 wins to start the 1983-84 season (a run that was ended by Wasps) and Newcastle’s 12 Premiership victories to start the 1997-98 season.

It was Leicester’s first defeat since a league game against Bristol at home in early June.

As his side led 13-7 in the final knockings of the first half, Genge, the loosehead prop who is one of England’s vice-captains, was already on a short fuse.

Wasps’ South African wing Francois Hougaard gave Genge a bump on the head during a scramble near the home goalline, and Genge responded with a slap of his right hand into Hougaard’s face, as well as a brief tug of the hair.

Even though referee Tom Foley only sent Genge to the sin-bin, contact with the “eye area” is prohibited by the laws, there may still be consequences for him.

Since the summer of 2020, a recurring theme in Leicester’s Borthwickian era has been a refusal to surrender a lead.

However, not this time.

They led 13-7 at halftime despite conceding a penalty try and a yellow card to flanker Tommy Reffell, as well as Genge’s 10-minute standdown.

Wasps fought back, and Gopperth, a 38-year-old New Zealander who has been linked with a move to Leicester next season, landed three penalties, one of which he missed.

