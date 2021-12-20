Watch a footballer score a crazy goal from inside his own 18-yard box after smashing the ball the length of the field, sending the commentators into a frenzy.

Watch as a footballer scores an incredible goal from inside his own 18-yard box after smashing the ball the length of the field, sending the commentators into a frenzy.

Scoring from the opponent’s 18-yard box, let alone your own, is impressive.

But that’s exactly what happened in Turkey’s second division on Sunday, when a Vanspor player scored from INSIDE his own box.

Hamza Kucukkoylu lined up for his team to defend a corner with the intention of clearing the ball downfield if it came his way.

And clear the ball he did, and then some, whacking it as it sat up invitingly for him.

He kicked the ball downfield, and it just kept going, catching the helpless Inegol goalkeeper off guard and bouncing over the line into the net.

The ball was nearly sent into orbit as it arrowed its way towards goal, and even the cameraman couldn’t keep up.

The match commentator couldn’t keep his excitement in check, and Kucukkoylu’s Vanspor teammates couldn’t either.

After catching the long-range rocket, he was surrounded by his teammates.

The effort astounded social media users as well.

“The man hit the ball to space!” exclaimed a sceptical supporter.

Others speculated that Kucukkoylu received assistance from the wind, which carried the ball into the net.

“It appears that the wind aided a little as well,” one person wrote.

However, because most standard pitches are 115 yards long, Kucukkoylu’s goal was most likely scored from within 100 yards.

Even if the wind aided him.

His second goal of the game helped Vanspor to a 3-1 victory in the Turkish second division.

That’s a performance worthy of the man of the match award.

