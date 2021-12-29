Watch a spectacular ‘ring around the Rosie’ free-kick routine in which one team scores, resulting in wild celebrations.

Watch a fantastic ‘ring around the Rosie’ free-kick routine in which a team scores, resulting in wild celebrations.

THIS is the incredible moment a football team scores a goal from a free kick… using a ‘ring around the Rosie’ routine straight from the practice field!

Takagawa Gakuen, a Japanese high school team, wowed fans this week with an inspired trick against rival Seiryo High School.

In the All Japan High School Tournament, the two teams were vying for first place.

Takagawa walked away with a 4-2 victory.

But it was their bizarre free-kick routine that drew the crowd’s attention.

Five teammates took up positions on the far side of the box as two Takagawa players stood over the dead ball.

However, as their Seiryo opponents prepared for a man-marking job, the Takagawa quintet abruptly broke ranks to join hands and spin in a circle indefinitely.

As the Takagawa free-kick was fired into the box, the Seiryo stars had no idea where to look.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The five aces performing the ‘ring around the Rosie’ routine dashed towards the ball, confusing the Seiryo ranks.

The Takagawa five got their heads to the ball and fired it past the ailing Seiryo goalkeeper.

And football fans praised the Japanese school team’s ingenuity on Twitter.

“I absolutely love free kick routines, and this one is fantastic!” said one.

“This is fantastic,” said another.

Allows the defense to only pick up their man at the last possible moment.”

“Ted Lasso’s third season concludes with this set piece to clinch the title,” one added.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.