Watch a young Phil Foden savage Man City cult hero Mario Balotelli for off-the-pitch issues in this hilarious video.

Watch a young Phil Foden savage Man City cult hero Mario Balotelli for off-field issues in this hilarious video.

PHIL FODEN has long been tipped as a Manchester City and England future star.

However, new footage reveals just how much the 10-year-old wonderkid already had his head screwed on.

A baby-faced Foden can be seen joking about City cult hero and troublemaker Mario Balotelli in the video.

The Italian striker was known for his wild antics off the field as well as his legendary goals.

When an Italian interviewer asked what he thought of the striker, the young Foden couldn’t resist a cheeky dig.

“He’s a good player, but he has a bad attitude off the pitch,” he said.

The video appears to be from a stop on Foden and his City academy teammates’ tour of Italy.

Fast forward a decade, and Foden, now 21, is one of Pep Guardiola’s first choices on the team sheet.

Balotelli, on the other hand, left Manchester City in January 2013 to join AC Milan.

In his two-and-a-half years in Manchester, he scored 30 goals before being fired after a squabble with manager Roberto Mancini.

Balotelli’s antics off the field were frequently in the news, with former teammate Micah Richards revealing that Balotelli’set off fireworks’ in his kitchen.

According to rumors, he once threw a dart at a youth-team player and dressed up as Santa Claus, handing out money to Manchester residents.

After scoring in the 6-1 derby victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, he famously flaunted his ‘Why Always Me?’ t-shirt.

