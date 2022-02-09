Watch Alexis Sanchez seal the win against Jose Mourinho’s Roma with a STUNNER for Inter Milan.

Jose Mourinho’s return to the San Siro was marred by ALEXIS SANCHEZ’s stunning goal.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker smashed a stunning free-kick into the top corner from outside the box.

It came after Inter defeated Roma 2-0 in the Italian Cup semi-finals, with Edin Dzeko scoring the opening goal.

It was Mourinho’s first visit to San Siro since leaving after leading Inter to the treble in 2010.

The fans greeted Mourinho with open arms, holding a banner that read, ‘Welcome back home, Jose.’

The Roma players, on the other hand, did not receive the same warm welcome, and Inter got off to a flying start, scoring on their first attack.

After only two minutes, Dzeko converted an Ivan Perisic cross and beat Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a right-footed volley.

As the game progressed, Roma’s sluggish defense looked more solid, but Mourinho’s team was wasteful in attack.

In the 68th minute, Sanchez doubled Inter’s advantage, leaving Patricio helpless.

Mourinho’s Roma team has had an inconsistent season, finishing seventh in Serie A.

Their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are slim after a 0-0 draw against struggling Genoa at home.

Inter’s joy was tempered by the injury to defender Alessandro Bastoni.

He was helped off the field after injuring his right ankle, and he is now in danger of missing Liverpool’s Champions League round of 16 match next week.

“We hope Bastoni doesn’t have anything serious,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said.

“Now the tests will be done by the medics, and we hope that we will not be without him for too long, as he is a critical player for us.”