Watch Alexis Sanchez’s dramatic 120th-minute winner in the Italian Super Cup set off wild celebrations.

Inter Milan won the Italian Super Cup with a 2-1 win over Juventus thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s last-gasp winner in extra time.

Inter won the competition for the first time in 11 years, defeating the team that has won the trophy more times than anyone else.

The home crowd erupted in applause when Sanchez prodded home from close range in the 120th minute, just as it appeared that the game would come down to penalties.

On 25 minutes, Weston McKennie put Juve ahead, but their joy was short-lived.

In a tense first half, Lautaro Martinez equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes later, but the game became more cagey after the break.

The game went to extra-time after both Serie A giants fired blanks until full-time.

The Nerazzurri dominated possession and shots on goal, but penalties appeared to be a foregone conclusion as the clock ticked down.

Alex Sandro’s blunder in his own box, however, proved to be Juventus’ undoing.

Sandro attempted a chest back to Giorgio Chiellini after Federico Dimarco whipped in a cross from the left.

Matteo Darmian, an ex-Manchester United midfielder, beat Chiellini to the ball with a crucial touch, putting Sanchez in front of Mattia Perrin.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United flop blasted the roof off the San Siro with a goal from behind the net.

It was the Italian champions’ sixth Super Cup victory and first since 2010.

