Watch Andy Carroll have two WORLDIES disallowed for Reading in under a minute, with an overhead kick and a 25-yard volley.

Andy Carroll has two WORLDIES disallowed in less than a minute, with an overhead kick and a 25-yard volley for Reading.

ANDY CARROLL scored an overhead kick and a 25-yard volley, but BOTH goals were disallowed.

Reading’s striker scored two wonderstrikes in the space of a minute against high-flying Fulham.

Andy Carroll just scored two of the most ridiculously disallowed goals you’ll ever see (hashtag)readingfcpic.twitter.comvM9fVNIRUW

He opened the scoring with a spectacular bicycle kick, only to be called offside by Junior Hoilett’s cross.

Moments later, he controlled a pass with his chest before rifling home with his left foot to send the ball flying into the back of the net once more.

Reading struggled to find a breakthrough, and the 33-year-old was flagged offside for the second time.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson had scored the game’s first goal at the Madejski Stadium.

After Carroll’s two goals were disallowed, Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 2-0 to the visitors at the break.

After the break, Wilson added another goal before Kenny Tete put the game away with a 4-0 score.

Fulham are currently in second place in the Championship, a point behind Bournemouth.

The Cottagers still have a game in hand in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Reading are in 21st place, one place above the relegation zone.

