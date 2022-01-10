Watch Arsenal’s Thomas Partey inadvertently ‘assist’ Sofiane Boufal in a nightmare Afcon start.

THOMAS PARTEY scored the game-winning goal in his first Africa Cup of Nations match… but for the wrong team.

Ghana’s first group match was against Morocco, and the Arsenal midfielder started.

What a satisfying conclusion!

Morocco takes a late lead thanks to Sofiane Boufal's quick turn and finish.

On 83 minutes, Angers winger Sofiane Boufal scored a late winner, leaving him speechless.

However, the former Southampton striker, 28, was unwittingly set up by Partey, whose attempted interception put the Moroccan striker in on goal.

Boufal’s cool finish ended the game, prompting fans on Twitter to point the finger at Arsenal’s Partey.

“Thomas Partey with the assist,” one said.

“Thomas Partey was a huge help,” one person said.

“Thomas Partey gave a very beautiful assist today?” one wrote.

Gabon, meanwhile, will face Comoros in the group stage, but will be without star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On his arrival in Cameroon, Arsenal outcast Aubameyang was found to be positive for Covid.

The news came just days after the forward was photographed in Dubai partying with teammates.

Aubameyang, 32, was spotted out on the town with Mario Lemina, 28, who has also tested positive for coronavirus.