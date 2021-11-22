Watch as a footballer is pelted by ‘SCALPEL’ by fans as he prepares to take a corner.

As he prepared to take a corner, a COLOMBIAN footballer was hit by a missile thrown from the crowd.

According to reports, Daniel Ruiz of Millonarios was the target of a SCALPEL.

The away side won the corner with half an hour left in their Colombian league match against Atletico Nacional.

However, Ruiz had to postpone the set piece due to the hostile supporters at Medellin’s Estadio Atanasio Girardot throwing objects at him.

Coins and a lighter were among the items allegedly aimed at the left winger.

The 20-year-old took cover by putting his hands over his head after throwing them off the pitch and backing away to safety.

A small metal object fell from the sky and struck Ruiz on the right hand.

As he clutched his hand, Ruiz was clearly in a lot of pain.

Despite falling behind early on due to a penalty, Millonarios went on to win the game 3-1.

That was the final game of the 2021 season, and Millonarios’ second-place finish was not enough to catch champions Nacional.

After full-time, there was even more chaos.

Millonarios’ team bus, which was returning the players to the airport, was attacked by Nacional supporters.

The shocking scenes occurred just hours after Lyon’s Ligue 1 match against Marseille at home was called off after only four minutes.

A thug in the home end smacked Dimitri Payet across the face with a full bottle of water.

In the latest horrifying case of fan trouble since stadiums reopened in France, the ex-West Ham star needed medical attention and walked down the tunnel holding a bag of ice to his cheek.

