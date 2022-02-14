Watch as a Palmeiras defender sobs in front of his family after conceding a crucial Club World Cup penalty against Chelsea.

After conceding a crucial Club World Cup penalty against Chelsea, watch as a Palmeiras defender sobs on his family.

After giving away a crucial late penalty in Saturday’s Club World Cup final, Luan, a sobbing Palmeiras defender, needed comfort from family and friends.

After a VAR check with three minutes left in extra time, the Brazilian centre-back, 28, was adjudged to have hand-balled.

Kai Havertz of the Blues maintained his composure to convert the penalty kick.

The 22-year-old German, who scored the game-winning goal in last season’s Champions League final against Manchester City, held his nerve once more in the 2-1 victory over Palmeiras.

Luan’s night was made even worse when he was sent off in the final minute for a foul on Havertz.

In the aftermath of the disappointment, video footage has surfaced showing the former Vasco da Gama star being consoled by loved ones and fans.

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku put the Blues ahead with a header, but Raphael Veiga equalized for Palmeiras with a penalty.

VAR confirmed a handball in the area, this time by Thiago Silva, prompting the spot-kick.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Havertz’s game-winning penalty came after teammate Cesar Azpilicueta played mind games with the Palmeiras players.

Azpilicueta looked across and caught Havertz’s eye as soon as the referee pointed to the spot, confirming that the German would be taking the kick.

The ball was then grabbed by Azpilicueta, who pretended to be the one facing goalkeeper Weverton.

Palmeiras players surrounded the defender, attempting to distract him before the pressure penalty, leaving Havertz alone to compose himself – and successfully tuck it away.