Watch as a pitch invader kicks the ball away during a penalty kick… just before an Accrington star MISSES against Rotherham.

ACCRINGTON was denied a penalty in the 89th minute after a Rotherham supporter kicked the ball away from the spot.

Stanley, who trailed 1-0 in the closing stages, lined up Harry Pell to take the penalty kick.

Accrington were awarded a penalty in the 87th minute of a 1-0 defeat.

88′ A Rotherham United supporter rushes onto the pitch and kicks the ball away.

Accrington’s penalty is saved pic.twitter.comWSerJj4p9k in the 89th minute.

A young Rotherham supporter, however, dashed onto the pitch as he was doing so.

He kicked the ball away from the spot before appearing to goad and make contact with Pell before being apprehended.

The Accrington midfielder was enraged and attempted to chase down the fan before being restrained.

Before Pell could take the penalty, the supporter was eventually caught by a Rotherham player and taken off the field.

However, his spot kick was tame, and Millers goalkeeper Josh Vickers comfortably saved it.

Rotherham won the game 1-0, extending their lead at the top of the table to six points.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“We are embarrassed to once again be commenting on the behavior of some fans, who absolutely do not represent the majority or what we stand for as a club,” the club said in a statement after the game.

As a result of their behavior at yesterday’s match, Rotherham confirmed that two fans have been banned.

“It’s one of those situations where Pelly is desperate to take it because he’s been assaulted as well,” Accrington manager John Coleman explained.

“Was it the right thing to do? It’s easy to look back and be wise.

He had no intention of missing the penalty.

“I’m sick to my stomach.”

I’m exhausted, and I’m not sure what else I can do.

I’m powerless to resist.

I’m not in a position to criticize.

“I’m pleased with the players’ performance today.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.